Buying property in occupied north Cyprus could cost you everything

By Nigel Howarth
property in occupied north Cyprus
Villas in Kyrenia in Turkish occupied northern Cyprus: Buying property in northern Cyprus comes with severe risks

British nationals considering purchasing property in the areas of Cyprus occupied by Turkey (northern Cyprus) have been warned to avoid doing so due to serious legal and financial risks.

Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou told the Daily Express that buying property in the north could expose buyers to illegal transactions and potential court cases.

“They should definitely be careful because they are going to a place where there is an occupation, an illegal occupation, and an illegal regime that cannot produce any legal acts, including in the field of the selling and buying of properties,” Menelaou said.

He explained that in many cases, properties being sold in the north originally belonged to Greek Cypriots who fled during Turkey’s invasion of the island in 1974. New “Title Deeds” issued by the Turkish Cypriot administration, known as “Koçan” or “Kocan”, are not recognised under international law, meaning buyers could be engaging in illegal activity.

Risk of legal action

When asked whether British buyers could face legal action, Menelaou was clear:

“If the rightful owner initiates legal proceedings, then they might find themselves in a situation of having to face legal consequences … Even if they didn’t buy the property knowingly, that does not constitute an excuse.”

Recent arrests have underscored the risks. Several European nationals have been detained by the Republic of Cyprus on suspicion of illegally developing or selling Greek Cypriot-owned land in the north. The most high-profile case involves Israeli developer Simon Aykut, accused of selling €43 million worth of property.

High-profile property cases

Other cases include:

  • A German real estate agent, Eva Isabella Künzel, arrested after allegedly admitting to selling disputed property in the occupied areas.
  • Two Hungarian women sentenced in May for advertising homes for sale in the north.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has condemned these arrests, describing them as “terrorism” and warning that they jeopardise peace talks.

UK Foreign Office warning

The UK Foreign Office has also cautioned British nationals about the risks:

“The ownership of many properties is disputed in the north of Cyprus. Purchase of these properties could have serious financial and legal implications.”

It warned that buyers could face lawsuits in the Republic of Cyprus, with rulings enforced elsewhere in the EU and even in the UK.

One landmark case involved British couple David and Elizabeth Orams, who built a villa on land in Kyrenia that had a rightful Greek Cypriot owner. After years of legal battles, the European Court of Justice ruled against them, forcing them to surrender the land and pay damages. The judgment was successfully enforced against their UK assets.

Conclusion

The warning is clear: buying property in northern Cyprus comes with severe risks. Legal disputes can lead to the loss of the property, financial penalties, and the seizure of assets abroad.

For British buyers seeking a permanent home or a holiday home in Cyprus, experts stress that purchases should only be made in the Republic of Cyprus (the south), where property rights are recognised internationally.

