Cyprus developers back foreign investments bill

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property developers back foreign investments screening bill

The Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association (CPDA) has expressed its full support for the promotion of the revised bill establishing the National Mechanism for the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments.

The Association highlighted that this represents an important step towards strengthening transparency, credibility, and alignment with the wider European framework.

In a statement, the Association underlined the significance of Cyprus acquiring a modern and clear framework to safeguard national security and public order in the context of foreign investments, while at the same time maintaining the country’s appeal as an investment destination.

The statement continued:

“The adoption of clear and transparent procedures is a fundamental prerequisite for building the trust of foreign investors and further positioning Cyprus as a modern and reliable investment hub. Attracting high-quality investments – which has always been the ultimate goal – has consistently contributed to the development of the Cypriot economy and, more broadly, to the progress of society.”

The Association noted that it is closely monitoring developments in Cyprus’ investment environment and stressed the importance of implementing the new framework in a way that guarantees transparency and reliability, while also boosting the country’s investment potential.

Commenting on the matter, Mersina Isidore, Director General of the Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association, emphasised that the organisation, representing companies active in one of the key sectors of the Cypriot economy, fully supports every initiative that enhances the competitiveness of Cyprus.

She added that the Association participates actively and constructively in public dialogue, with the aim of shaping a comprehensive and effective institutional framework.

(Translated & summarised from a Greek article in StockWatch)

