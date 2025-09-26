Cyprus parliament resumes debate on jointly-owned buildings bill

The Cyprus Parliament has restarted discussions on a new bill to regulate jointly-owned buildings such as apartment blocks and housing complexes. The aim is for the law to be voted on before the end of the current parliamentary session.

AKEL MP Aristos Damianou, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Internal Affairs, said that although a law has existed for many years, it was never properly applied. Key parts of the old law, like the creation of management committees, were simply not enforced.

A fresh 80-page proposal has now been put forward. Damianou admitted a lot of technical work has gone into the draft but warned that even the best-written laws are useless if they cannot be applied in practice.

The debate will continue next week. However, Damianou said the bill still has issues that need detailed discussion before it can pass.

DIPA MP Marinos Moushouttas reminded that the government first submitted the bill in 2023, but it was sent back for further talks with stakeholders. He explained that it now combines three different proposals, all focused on improving how management committees operate and clarifying their legal powers.

He noted that Cyprus has around 200,000 jointly-owned buildings – home to nearly half of the country’s population. Yet, problems like unpaid communal fees, disputes between neighbours, and poor building maintenance remain common.

The aim of the new law is to make sure everyone pays their fair share and meets their responsibilities. At the same time, another related bill on dangerous buildings will be debated, addressing safety concerns such as falling balconies.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou welcomed the renewed debate. He stressed that fixing disputes in jointly-owned buildings has been a government priority since 2023.

According to the Minister, the new law will:

Set out clear rights and obligations for owners and tenants .

. Create a compulsory Reserve (Sinking) Fund for unplanned/unscheduled repairs and maintenance .

. Give management committees more power and responsibility.

Make insurance for buildings and individual units mandatory.

Ioannou added that unpaid communal fees and a lack of insurance have left many buildings unsafe, creating risks for both residents and the public. He thanked MPs and stakeholders for working together on the draft and said he hopes it will soon become law.