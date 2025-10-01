Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesTwo new high-rise projects worth €260m for Limassol
Latest News & Updates

Two new high-rise projects worth €260m for Limassol

By Nigel Howarth
Mega project in Limassol on historic KEAN factory site.
KEAN factory redevelopment - design by: Upton-Hansen Architects Ltd

Limassol is set to welcome two landmark high-rise developments following approval from the Environmental Authority, paving the way for projects worth a combined total of over €260 million.

KEAN Soft Drinks Ltd development in Amathounta

The former KEAN factory site in Amathounta, Limassol, will soon be transformed into a €189 million high-rise development. The historic factory will be demolished to make room for a modern complex featuring four residential towers and one office building.

Two residential towers – Two residential towers, located on the south-eastern and south-western edges of the site, will each include a ground floor plus 19 residential storeys, with heights of around 84 and 85 metres. These will also feature 23 swimming pools with a capacity of 500 m³. Commercial areas and leisure facilities will be housed on the ground floor, while underground and semi-underground levels will accommodate parking.

Office building – A 17-storey office tower, approximately 71 metres high, will be located on the eastern side of the site, with parking on multiple levels.

Additional residential buildings – Two more towers will rise in the north-western and north-eastern corners of the development. One will be 59 metres tall with 13 residential floors and 17 swimming pools, while the other will reach 40 metres with nine residential storeys.

Community centre – The project also includes a 10-metre-high community hub on the eastern side, featuring nine communal swimming pools with a total capacity of 985 m³.

SolidVes Ltd mixed-use development in Apostolos Andreas

Alongside KEAN’s project, another significant mixed-use development worth €80 million has been approved by the Environmental Authority in Limassol’s Apostolos Andreas. Covering a plot of 14,715 m², the scheme by SolidVes Ltd will combine residential, office, and retail space.

Residential tower – The 14-storey residential tower will include around 75 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, a roof garden, underground parking, and retail shops at ground level along Paphos Avenue.

Office tower – The 13-storey office building will also include two basement levels, a café floor, and a rooftop garden. Amenities such as a gym, restaurant, cafeteria, and meeting rooms will be available for tenants. Office layouts will be flexible to suit buyer requirements.

Parking and accessibility – In total, the project will provide 498 parking spaces, including 17 dedicated for persons with disabilities. Approximately 20% of parking will be at ground level, with the rest underground.

Environmental considerations – Shading from the towers will mostly affect internal parking areas and green spaces during morning hours. In the afternoon, shadows will extend towards Omonia Avenue, but the avenue’s width is expected to minimise any adverse impact on neighbouring properties.

A new skyline for Limassol

With both developments approved, Limassol is set to see its skyline further transformed by two further high-rise projects that bring together residential, commercial, and leisure uses. These investments not only mark a new chapter for the city’s urban landscape but also highlight growing investor confidence in Limassol as a hub for premium mixed-use developments.

Previous article
Loopholes exposed in property sales to third-country nationals

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1488
RUB
0.0105
CNY
0.1198
CHF
1.0691

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator