Two new high-rise projects worth €260m for Limassol

Limassol is set to welcome two landmark high-rise developments following approval from the Environmental Authority, paving the way for projects worth a combined total of over €260 million.

KEAN Soft Drinks Ltd development in Amathounta

The former KEAN factory site in Amathounta, Limassol, will soon be transformed into a €189 million high-rise development. The historic factory will be demolished to make room for a modern complex featuring four residential towers and one office building.

Two residential towers – Two residential towers, located on the south-eastern and south-western edges of the site, will each include a ground floor plus 19 residential storeys, with heights of around 84 and 85 metres. These will also feature 23 swimming pools with a capacity of 500 m³. Commercial areas and leisure facilities will be housed on the ground floor, while underground and semi-underground levels will accommodate parking.

Office building – A 17-storey office tower, approximately 71 metres high, will be located on the eastern side of the site, with parking on multiple levels.

Additional residential buildings – Two more towers will rise in the north-western and north-eastern corners of the development. One will be 59 metres tall with 13 residential floors and 17 swimming pools, while the other will reach 40 metres with nine residential storeys.

Community centre – The project also includes a 10-metre-high community hub on the eastern side, featuring nine communal swimming pools with a total capacity of 985 m³.

SolidVes Ltd mixed-use development in Apostolos Andreas

Alongside KEAN’s project, another significant mixed-use development worth €80 million has been approved by the Environmental Authority in Limassol’s Apostolos Andreas. Covering a plot of 14,715 m², the scheme by SolidVes Ltd will combine residential, office, and retail space.

Residential tower – The 14-storey residential tower will include around 75 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, a roof garden, underground parking, and retail shops at ground level along Paphos Avenue.

Office tower – The 13-storey office building will also include two basement levels, a café floor, and a rooftop garden. Amenities such as a gym, restaurant, cafeteria, and meeting rooms will be available for tenants. Office layouts will be flexible to suit buyer requirements.

Parking and accessibility – In total, the project will provide 498 parking spaces, including 17 dedicated for persons with disabilities. Approximately 20% of parking will be at ground level, with the rest underground.

Environmental considerations – Shading from the towers will mostly affect internal parking areas and green spaces during morning hours. In the afternoon, shadows will extend towards Omonia Avenue, but the avenue’s width is expected to minimise any adverse impact on neighbouring properties.

A new skyline for Limassol

With both developments approved, Limassol is set to see its skyline further transformed by two further high-rise projects that bring together residential, commercial, and leisure uses. These investments not only mark a new chapter for the city’s urban landscape but also highlight growing investor confidence in Limassol as a hub for premium mixed-use developments.