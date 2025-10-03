Cyprus house price index Q2 2025: Growth slows to 1.0% annually

The Cyprus Statistical Service announced today preliminary figures for the House Price Index (HPI) for the second quarter of 2025.

The index stood at 113.99 points (base year 2015=100), recording a small quarterly increase of 0.2% compared with the first quarter of the year.

On an annual basis, the index registered an increase of 1.0% compared with the second quarter of 2024.

HPI trend

The evolution of the House Price Index over the past twelve-months shows a gradual slowdown in annual changes; from the second quarter of 2024 through to the first quarter of 2025, annual increases ranged between 2.0% and 2.7%.

However, in the second quarter of 2025, the annual change was limited to 1.0%.

On a quarterly basis, the changes were: +1.2% in the second quarter of 2024, +0.7% in the third quarter, -1.0% in the fourth quarter, +1.1% in the first quarter of 2025, and +0.2% in the second quarter of 2025.

House price index methodology

According to the CYSTAT, the Cyprus House Price Index (HPI) “is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included.

“The data source used for both, indices and weights, is the Department of Lands and Surveys, Ministry of Interior. The data cover all areas which are under the control of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

“Data are marked as provisional and are revised as soon as new information is available.”

In its press release, CYSTAT advised that “the data are stratified into two strata; old and new dwellings. For each stratum a rolling window hedonic regression model is used in order to calculate the sub-indices. Then, the sub-indices are weighted based on the sum of the value of the properties of each stratum in the previous year.”

Year Quarter House Price Index

(2015=100) Quarterly Change

(Compared to the

previous quarter) (%) Annual Change

(Compared to the same quarter

of the previous year) (%) 2010 Q1 114.37 -1.6 -6.6 Q2 112.79 -1.4 -6.9 Q3 112.39 -0.4 -5.7 Q4 112.05 -0.3 -3.6 2011 Q1 111.56 -0.4 -2.5 Q2 113.99 2.2 1.1 Q3 111.22 -2.4 -1.0 Q4 107.60 -3.2 -4.0 2012 Q1 106.40 -1.1 -4.6 Q2 106.02 -0.4 -7.0 Q3 110.14 3.9 -1.0 Q4 108.22 -1.7 0.6 2013 Q1 104.54 -3.4 -1.7 Q2 104.77 0.2 -1.2 Q3 103.05 -4.7 -9.3 Q4 100.78 0.9 -6.9 2014 Q1 98.08 -2.7 -6.2 Q2 103.55 5.6 -1.2 Q3 102.70 -0.8 2.8 Q4 101.56 -1.1 0.8 2015 Q1 97.52b Q2 100.59 3.1 Q3 102.49 1.9 Q4 99.40 -3.0 2016 Q1 97.29 -2.1 -0.2 Q2 99.18 1.9 -1.4 Q3 101.87 2.7 -0.6 Q4 102.72 0.8 3.3 2017 Q1 99.64 -3.0 2.4 Q2 102.74 3.1 3.6 Q3 102.46 -0.3 0.6 Q4 105.24 2.7 2.4 2018 Q1 103.10 -2.0 3.5 Q2 104.01 0.9 1.2 Q3 103.12 -0.9 0.6 Q4 107.04 3.8 1.7 2019 Q1 107.93 0.8 4.7 Q2 112.73 4.5 8.4 Q3 105.64 -6.3 2.4 Q4 106.51 0.8 -0.5 2020 Q1 109.13 2.5 1.1 Q2 109.48 0.3 -2.9 Q3 104.21 -4.8 -1.3 Q4 109.10 4.7 2.4 2021 Q1 102.82 -5.8 -5.8 Q2 104.07 1.2 -4.9 Q3 106.55 2.4 2.2 Q4 103.28 -3.1 -5.3 2022 Q1 103.95 0.5 1.1 Q2 106.35 2.3 2.0 Q3 109.95 3.4 2.9 Q4 108.27 -1.5 4.7 2023 Q1 110.31 1.9 6.1 Q2 110.15 -0.1 3.6 Q3 110.65 0.4 0.6 Q4 109.95 -0.6 1.6 2024 Q1 111.53 1.4 1.1 Q2 112.86 1.2 2.5 Q3 113.62 0.7 2.7 Q4 112.47 -1.0 2.3 2025 Q1 113.71 1.1 2.0 Q2 113.99 0.2 1.0

b There is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.