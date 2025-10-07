Cyprus property market sees surge in resale demand

A recent analysis by Landbank Analytics highlights sustained demand for resale houses and apartments in Cyprus during the first half of 2025.

The market remains active, with apartments dominating in transaction volume and houses achieving higher average prices, reflecting varying trends across the island’s districts.

Resale apartment sales more than double

The housing sector continues to serve as the main pillar of the resale market. Houses recorded the highest total sales value, reaching €190.3 million from 552 transactions.

Apartments followed closely with a total value of €185 million, though they represented a significantly higher number of sales (1,162), more than double the number recorded for houses.

According to Landbank, this pattern reflects strong demand for more affordable housing, with apartments continuing to attract both local buyers and investors. As in the new-build sector, these two property categories drive the resale market, confirming housing’s enduring role as a stable asset in Cyprus.

Regional trends: Limassol remains the most expensive district

The analysis reveals notable regional differences, both in transaction volumes and average prices of resales across districts.

Nicosia: Apartments lead with 458 sales at an average price of €143,118, while houses recorded 163 sales with an average price of €283,641.

Apartments lead with 458 sales at an average price of €143,118, while houses recorded 163 sales with an average price of €283,641. Limassol: Retains its position as the most expensive district in Cyprus. Houses averaged €527,252 (122 sales) and apartments €261,378 (201 sales), illustrating strong and sustained demand.

Retains its position as the most expensive district in Cyprus. Houses averaged €527,252 (122 sales) and apartments €261,378 (201 sales), illustrating strong and sustained demand. Larnaca: Displays a balanced market. Apartments dominate with 220 sales at €142,161, while houses recorded 126 sales at €249,382.

Displays a balanced market. Apartments dominate with 220 sales at €142,161, while houses recorded 126 sales at €249,382. Paphos: Apartments again take the lead, with 203 transactions at the lowest national average (€129,774). Houses averaged €386,828 (90 sales), the second-highest price after Limassol.

Apartments again take the lead, with 203 transactions at the lowest national average (€129,774). Houses averaged €386,828 (90 sales), the second-highest price after Limassol. Famagusta: Recorded 80 apartment sales averaging €115,664 and 51 house sales averaging €264,039, reflecting lower prices and a moderate but consistent demand.

Resale market remains diverse and resilient

According to Landbank CEO Andreas Christoforides, “the market continues to demonstrate dynamism and diversity, with each district maintaining its own identity.”

He added that “Limassol leads in high-value properties, while Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos experience sustained demand for affordable permanent housing and investment-oriented apartments.”

Christoforides concluded that “the resilience and adaptability of the sector offer a wide range of options across different price levels, marking a mature and stable period for both buyers and investors.”

The findings underline that Cyprus’ resale property market remains robust and multifaceted, offering opportunities for homeowners and investors alike across varying economic segments and regional profiles.