Cyprus property sales rebound after August dip

Cyprus property sales bounced back in September following a modest 1% dip in August, according to the latest official figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

A total of 1,289 contracts of sale were deposited at Land Registry offices across the island, representing a 15% increase compared to the same month in 2024. The strong performance keeps the market on course to achieve its highest annual total since the global financial crisis of 2007.

The figures cover a broad mix of real estate including: residential properties, commercial premises, offices, retail units, warehouses, and land. While the Department does not provide a breakdown by type, historic data indicates that residential property typically accounts for around half of all transactions.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Sep)

For the first nine months of 2025, Cyprus property sales are up 13% year-on-year, with every district reporting growth. This steady increase highlights the ongoing confidence among both domestic and international buyers.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Cyprus property sales: market segment analysis

Domestic market sees broad-based recovery

Domestic buyers accounted for 60% of total sales in September, depositing 888 contracts, a 17% rise compared to 759 in the same month last year.

Despite a 16% fall in Famagusta (31 vs 37), the remaining districts all saw strong growth:

Paphos 42% (115 vs 81), Larnaca 21% (154 vs 127), Limassol 15% (290 vs 253), and Nicosia 14% (298 vs 261)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Sep)

Over the first nine months of the year, domestic sales have risen 13%, with gains recorded in every district.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Overseas buyers continue to drive Cyprus property sales

Cyprus property sales to international purchasers also remained buoyant. In September 2025, 596 contracts were deposited by overseas buyers, up 12% on the 530 recorded in September last year, with all five districts recorded increases:

Nicosia 43% (53 vs 37), Famagusta 30% (48 vs 37), Larnaca 14% (151 vs 132). Paphos 7% (198 vs 785), and finally Limassol 5% (146 vs 139).

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Sep)

For the year to date, sales to foreign buyers are up 14%, underscoring Cyprus’s enduring appeal as a safe and attractive investment destination.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

EU nationals show strong return to the market

Property purchases by EU nationals climbed 18% in September, with 202 contracts deposited compared to 150 last year. While sales fell in Limassol 12% (37 vs 42) and Larnaca 3% (38 vs 39), they surged elsewhere – notably in Famagusta 86% (26 vs 14) and Paphos 43% (83 vs 58).

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (Sep)

Year to date, sales to EU nationals have increased 24%, with all districts reporting growth.

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Non-EU nationals maintain momentum

Sales to non-EU nationals rose 10% year-on-year in September to 394 contracts, representing 27% of the total number of sale transactions in the month.

District-level performance varied, with strong gains in Nicosia 84% (35 vs 19), Larnaca 22% (113 vs 93), and Limassol 12% (86 vs 77), offsetting declines in Paphos 9% (115 vs 127) and Famagusta 4% (22 vs 23).

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (Sep)

Over the first nine months of 2025, non-EU purchases are up 9% compared to 2024, with all districts contributing to the increase.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

A shifting investment landscape

Data from the Department of Lands and Surveys reveals an evolving property market shaped increasingly by international demand.

In Paphos, non-EU buyers once again outpaced local purchasers, confirming its position as a preferred destination for overseas investors and holiday-home seekers. Meanwhile, rising activity in Larnaca and to a lesser extent in Famagusta suggests a broader geographic spread of foreign investment, driven partly by regional dynamics in the eastern Mediterranean.

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date

As the market continues its upward trajectory, 2025 is poised to be one of the most active years for Cyprus property sales in nearly two decades.