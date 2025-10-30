Cyprus land market surges in first half of 2025

Cyprus’ land market performed strongly in the first half of 2025, according to new figures from Landbank Analytics. The figures highlight agricultural land sales as the ‘silent giant’ of property investment, reflecting strategic land development activity across the island.

Transactions involving plots and fields achieved a total value in excess of €360.4 million, with 1,130 land sales recorded out of a total 8,729 property sales across Cyprus.

Plots accounted for most transactions by volume, while fields achieved significantly higher average sale values, pointing to large-scale or strategically located investments.

In the first six months of 2025, 794 plots were sold achieving a total value of €189.9 million, while 336 fields were sold for a total of €170.5 million. The average sale value for fields stood at around €507,440, compared with €239,170 for plots.

This difference reflects the fact that field sales often involve larger parcels of land in strategic locations with strong development potential. Plots, on the other hand, tend to serve traditional residential purposes, while fields are increasingly seen as strategic investment assets.

District trends

Nicosia land market

Plots dominated the market in Nicosia by transaction volume, yet fields recorded the highest average sale price across all property categories.

During the first half of 2025, there were 341 plot sales, making them the second most popular property type after apartments, compared with 83 field sales.

However, the average sale price of fields reached €363,654, exceeding residential properties (€283,641). By contrast, the average plot price stood at €220,331.

Limassol land market

Limassol mirrored Nicosia’s trend, with plots remaining the preferred choice among land buyers, with 191 plot sales, the second most traded asset class after apartments (201 sales).

Yet, the average value of 90 field transactions soared to €687,800, more than double the €305,000 average for plots.

Larnaca land market

Land sales in Larnaca were clearly driven by plots, with nearly three times as many transactions as fields.

A total of 173 plots were sold, ranking as the second most popular asset after apartments.

Field sales totalled 64, achieving an average sale price of €416,300—the highest across Larnaca’s land market.

Plots recorded an average price of €204,500.

Paphos land market

In Paphos, there were 123 land transactions in total.

The most important finding was the high sale value of fields, averaging €846,700, compared with €252,000 for plots.

Famagusta land market

Famagusta district presented an entirely different picture, with fields dominating the land market both in transaction numbers and total value.

A total of 53 field sales were recorded in the first half of 2025, compared with just 12 plots.

The average price for fields was €241,000, while plots averaged €134,500.

A healthy market driven by strategic investments

Andreas Christoforides, CEO of the Landbank Group, commented that the data “clearly confirms that the land market is the driving force of Cyprus’s property sector.

“Plot transactions across all districts fuel the ongoing demand for residential and commercial development, forming the core of daily real estate activity,” he noted.

At the same time, he added, “The market for fields consistently shows higher average prices, emerging as the silent giant of strategic investment.”

He highlighted that average field prices in Paphos approach €850,000, while Limassol averages nearly €700,000, figures that reflect strong investment potential rather than traditional agricultural value.

“These transactions often involve large tracts of land in tourist zones, sites with zoning potential, or land earmarked for large-scale developments such as renewable energy parks or integrated luxury resorts,” said Christoforides.

Paphos and Limassol lead the high-value segment, while Famagusta’s land activity remains focused almost entirely on field purchases, mainly for tourism or agricultural development.

“The data indicate a healthy and maturing market, with investors strategically positioning themselves in land with growth potential, ensuring continued momentum in the years ahead,” he concluded.