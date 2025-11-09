EU report: Why property prices in Cyprus continue to rise

Property prices in Cyprus continue to rise, reflecting a broader trend seen across Europe. According to the European Commission’s recent analysis, ‘Housing in the European Union: Market Developments, Underlying Drivers, and Policies‘ housing affordability has become not only an economic issue but also a political priority for many governments.

Over the past decade, house prices in the EU have grown around 10% faster than household incomes, making home ownership increasingly difficult for many. Although the situation varies from country to country, the challenge of affordable housing is now common to all member states – including Cyprus.

The Cypriot market in the European context

In Cyprus, property prices have surged in both urban and coastal areas, driven by rising demand, foreign investment, and limited supply of new housing. The Commission’s findings suggest that this pattern mirrors the wider European experience: when demand outpaces supply, prices inevitably rise.

While Cyprus has enjoyed steady economic growth and continued interest from overseas buyers, construction activity has struggled to keep up. The number of new housing units built each year remains below pre-financial crisis levels, which intensifies competition for available properties and pushes prices higher.

Supply constraints and regulation

The European Commission identifies restricted housing supply as the primary cause of Europe’s price surge. Regulatory barriers, which range from complex planning procedures to local zoning rules, are also part of the problem.

In Cyprus, similar challenges exist. Lengthy permit approvals, land-use restrictions, and rising construction costs are all limiting the speed at which new homes can be delivered to the market. While these regulations often aim to maintain quality and protect the environment, they can inadvertently slow development and reduce affordability.

Policy dilemmas: When support measures backfire

The Commission warns that some policies designed to promote affordability may backfire. For example, incentives that stimulate demand, such as housing grants or tax benefits, can drive prices up further if supply remains constrained.

This insight is highly relevant for Cyprus, where housing affordability has become a key concern for local residents, particularly younger buyers. Balancing investment appeal with sustainable affordability is now central to the national housing debate.

In efforts to balance investment appeal with sustainable affordability, three bills were put before MPs earlier this week designed to tighten the rules for non-EU citizens buying property.

Looking ahead

As the housing issue gains political traction across Europe, Cyprus faces the same fundamental challenge: how to increase supply without compromising quality or sustainability. The European Commission’s findings make clear that coordinated action, both at national and EU levels, is needed to ensure access to affordable housing for all.

For Cyprus, this could mean reforming planning systems, encouraging affordable housing development, and addressing regulatory bottlenecks that restrict new supply. The goal is clear: a housing market that supports both economic growth and social stability.