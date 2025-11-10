Owners of unsafe buildings face higher fines and legal action

A new bill has been introduced in the Cypriot Parliament aiming to crack down on property owners who fail to maintain unsafe buildings, following a spate of balcony collapses in recent years that endangered residents and members of the public who thankfully avoided being injured by falling debris.

Increased penalties for non-compliance

Under the proposed legislation, administrative fines for non-compliance with repair orders will be doubled, rising to a maximum of €40,000, with an additional €200 imposed for each day the offence continues. Property owners who ignore maintenance directives could face legal action, including eviction proceedings, demolition orders, and the disconnection of electricity and water supplies.

Responsibility and enforcement

Drafted by the Ministry of the Interior following an initiative by DEPA MP Marinos Moushiouttas, the bill places full responsibility for the structural safety of buildings on property owners. In cases of non-compliance, the relevant District Local Government Organisation (DLGO) will be required to intervene, undertake the necessary remedial works, and recover the associated costs directly from the owners.

Powers of the District Local Government Organisations

DLGOs will be empowered to seal off or fence hazardous buildings, stabilise unsafe structures, or carry out partial or complete demolitions. Any expenses incurred will be recoverable through a charge (memo) registered against the property at the Land Registry until all debts are settled.

To streamline enforcement, the bill simplifies notification procedures by allowing notices to be posted online or issued via local councils, eliminating the requirement for delivery by registered post.

Emergency and safety measures

In urgent cases, courts will be authorised to issue ex parte orders to ensure the swift evacuation of residents or the prompt implementation of safety measures. The proposed law will also prohibit the occupation or rental of unsafe properties until they are deemed structurally sound.

Utility disconnections and debt repayment

DLGOs may order utility disconnections to enforce compliance and seal off abandoned or dangerous premises to prevent unauthorised access. Property owners will be able to repay outstanding debts in instalments and utilise out-of-court settlement procedures for minor breaches, such as fencing or sealing deficiencies.

Tougher criminal penalties

The amendments also introduce tougher criminal penalties, allowing courts to impose fines of up to €20,000 for a first offence (previously €10,000) and up to €40,000 for repeat violations (previously €20,000).

Objective of the reforms

Officials say the new framework is designed to enhance public safety and reinforce accountability among property owners whose neglect poses risks to both human life and neighbouring structures.