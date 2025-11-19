How can the Cyprus property sector remain competitive?

Yiannis Misirlis, chairman of the Cyprus Property Developers Association, and Andreas Demetriades, president of the Association of Large Investment Projects, shared their views on Cyprus’ real estate market and what needs to be done if it is to remain competitive in the November issue of GOLD magazine.

I’ve summarised the main points raised in the article below.

The Cyprus real estate market remains robust, with property sales rising 13% in the first nine months of 2025 and September sales up 15% year-on-year. This sustained growth reflects increasing investor confidence as Cyprus strengthens its position as a regional business and investment centre.

Demand is shifting toward high-quality, sustainable and technologically advanced developments. Modern workplaces with energy-efficient features, eco-friendly materials and smart systems are in high demand, driven by environmental awareness and long-term cost benefits. Lifestyle-focused projects, particularly gated communities offering security, privacy and shared amenities, are also gaining popularity.

To maintain competitiveness, Cyprus needs policies that promote efficiency, innovation and green growth. Faster licensing procedures, tax incentives for energy-efficient construction and strong infrastructure, such as transport, digital networks and community services, will be essential to support future development. Developers are increasingly adopting ESG standards, integrating renewable energy, smart-home technologies and responsible construction practices, but further collaboration between the private sector and government is required for a fully modern and resilient built environment.

A new development model centred on digital transformation, sustainability and more efficient public administration is needed. Priorities include expanding e-governance, accelerating the green transition, reforming the tax system, decentralising public services, improving the justice system, reducing permitting delays and addressing labour shortages.

To enhance the business environment, the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Development & Competitiveness is proposed, incorporating a Unified Investor Service and a One-Stop Service for strategic investments. Such reforms would strengthen Cyprus’ attractiveness as a business, investment and tourism destination.

Cyprus already benefits from a strategic location, competitive tax regime, skilled workforce, strong financial sector and stable legal framework. Emerging sectors including healthcare, education, energy, technology and innovation, offer further potential, while expected Schengen accession is set to boost openness and investor confidence.

A comprehensive sustainability-focused strategy is now essential. Many developers already integrate environmental studies, photovoltaic systems, green spaces and water management solutions. Broader adoption of green practices will reduce environmental impact and support Cyprus’ transition to a low-emission, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

Further reading

