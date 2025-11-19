Cyprus Property News logo
HomeArticlesHow can the Cyprus property sector remain competitive?
Articles

How can the Cyprus property sector remain competitive?

By Nigel Howarth
competitive hi-tech apartments Limassol, Cyprus

Yiannis Misirlis, chairman of the Cyprus Property Developers Association, and Andreas Demetriades, president of the Association of Large Investment Projects, shared their views on Cyprus’ real estate market and what needs to be done if it is to remain competitive in the November issue of GOLD magazine.

I’ve summarised the main points raised in the article below.

The Cyprus real estate market remains robust, with property sales rising 13% in the first nine months of 2025 and September sales up 15% year-on-year. This sustained growth reflects increasing investor confidence as Cyprus strengthens its position as a regional business and investment centre.

Demand is shifting toward high-quality, sustainable and technologically advanced developments. Modern workplaces with energy-efficient features, eco-friendly materials and smart systems are in high demand, driven by environmental awareness and long-term cost benefits. Lifestyle-focused projects, particularly gated communities offering security, privacy and shared amenities, are also gaining popularity.

To maintain competitiveness, Cyprus needs policies that promote efficiency, innovation and green growth. Faster licensing procedures, tax incentives for energy-efficient construction and strong infrastructure, such as transport, digital networks and community services, will be essential to support future development. Developers are increasingly adopting ESG standards, integrating renewable energy, smart-home technologies and responsible construction practices, but further collaboration between the private sector and government is required for a fully modern and resilient built environment.

A new development model centred on digital transformation, sustainability and more efficient public administration is needed. Priorities include expanding e-governance, accelerating the green transition, reforming the tax system, decentralising public services, improving the justice system, reducing permitting delays and addressing labour shortages.

To enhance the business environment, the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Development & Competitiveness is proposed, incorporating a Unified Investor Service and a One-Stop Service for strategic investments. Such reforms would strengthen Cyprus’ attractiveness as a business, investment and tourism destination.

Cyprus already benefits from a strategic location, competitive tax regime, skilled workforce, strong financial sector and stable legal framework. Emerging sectors including healthcare, education, energy, technology and innovation, offer further potential, while expected Schengen accession is set to boost openness and investor confidence.

A comprehensive sustainability-focused strategy is now essential. Many developers already integrate environmental studies, photovoltaic systems, green spaces and water management solutions. Broader adoption of green practices will reduce environmental impact and support Cyprus’ transition to a low-emission, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

Further reading

You can read the full article in the November issue of GOLD magazine.

Previous article
Delays in planning approvals take centre stage

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1341
RUB
0.0107
CNY
0.1221
CHF
1.0743

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator