Cyprus’ 50 priciest property sales in September 2025

Cyprus’ luxury property market recorded a relatively subdued September 2025, despite several high-value transactions across the island’s leading districts, according to fresh analysis by Ask Wire, the technology-driven firm specialising in tracking property sales, asking prices, and construction activity.

The company processed and published data on the 50 most expensive property sale transactions completed in September 2025, with their combined value reaching €46.8 million.

The ten most expensive sales nationwide totalled €21.3 million, led by a €5.1 million apartment in Ayios Antonios, Limassol as the most expensive deal of the month.

Limassol retains dominance in high-value property sales

Limassol secured five of the top ten sale transactions, further cementing its position as the epicentre of Cyprus’ premium real estate sector. Paphos followed with three high-value sales, while the free areas of Famagusta district and Larnaca each recorded one major transaction.

The 10 most expensive property sales – September 2025

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 Apartment €5.1 million Limassol / Ayios Antonios 2 House €2.7 million Paphos / Ayios Theodoros 3 Field €2.65 million Famagusta / Ayia Napa 4 Field €1.8 million Paphos / Pegeia 5 Apartment €1.7 million Larnaca / Voroklini 6 Offices €1.68 million Limassol / Mesa Geitonia 7 Offices €1.68 million Limassol / Mesa Geitonia 8 Field €1.5 million Paphos / Pegeia 9 House €1.27 million Limassol / Ayios Tychonas 10 House €1.25 million Limassol / Ayios Tychonas

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

District breakdown

Limassol accounted for 34.2% of the total value of the top 50 transactions, with its ten costliest sales amounting to €16 million.

Paphos followed with €11.3 million (24.1%), while the free area of Famagusta achieved €7.35 million (15.7%), surpassing both Nicosia and Larnaca in premium-property transaction values.

Values of the ten most expensive sales by district were:

Limassol: €16m (34.2%)

€16m (34.2%) Paphos: €11.3m (24.1%)

€11.3m (24.1%) Famagusta (free area): €7.35m (15.7%)

€7.35m (15.7%) Nicosia: €6.15m (13.1%)

€6.15m (13.1%) Larnaca: €6m (12.8%)

Highest-value sales per district

Famagusta: Field, €2.65m (36% of district total)

Field, €2.65m (36% of district total) Larnaca: Apartment, €1.7m (28.3%)

Apartment, €1.7m (28.3%) Limassol: Apartment, €5.1m (31.9%)

Apartment, €5.1m (31.9%) Nicosia: Field, €1m (16.3%)

Field, €1m (16.3%) Paphos: House, €2.7m (23.9%)

Market commentary

Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou described September’s high-value market as “measured,” noting:

“The month could be considered somewhat subdued, with only 15 sales above €1 million, a figure reflected in the €46.8 million total value of the top 50 transactions.

“Residential property stood out, with 22 house sales and six apartment sales. Land followed with 13 field transactions and two plots. Notably, two of the five office sales ranked among the top ten of the month. The combined €6.1 million value of the five office transactions equals the total value of Nicosia’s top ten deals and exceeds that of Larnaca’s.”

He added that Limassol’s four out of five office transactions are consistent with the city’s evolving development model, reinforcing its role as a hub for high-value investment.

Overall market outlook

The data suggests that residential properties continue to dominate Cyprus’ premium real estate transactions, while the land and office segments, particularly in Limassol, are strengthening the city’s position as a key location for high-value investment activity.