HomeLegal MattersCyprus moves to revive mortgage-to-rent scheme
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Cyprus moves to revive mortgage-to-rent scheme

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Mortgage-to-Rent scheme

Cyprus is poised to reopen its “Mortgage-to-Rent” scheme for a limited period, in a move aimed at easing pressure on distressed homeowners.

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos signalled to Parliament’s Finance Committee that the government is open to accepting new applications for several months, provided the existing eligibility criteria remain unchanged.

Maintaining the current framework is seen as essential to avoid a fresh approval process from European authorities, an outcome officials are keen to avoid due to time constraints and the risk of rejection.

The proposal to revive the Mortgage-to-Rent scheme was put forward by MPs and has been met with a positive response from the ministry, so long as it does not place additional strain on public finances.

Foreclosure reform bills tabled in parliament

At the same time, two key bills targeting Cyprus’ foreclosure framework have been formally submitted to the House of Representatives. The legislation, approved by the Council of Ministers earlier this week, is designed to support borrowers and prevent the loss of primary residences.

Central to the reforms is the strengthening of the Financial Ombudsman’s role, alongside enhanced protections for homeowners. Lawmakers were briefed during a closed-door session of the Finance Committee, reflecting the sensitivity of the issue.

Stronger protections for borrowers

Among the proposed measures is the introduction of binding decisions by the Financial Ombudsman for disputes of up to €20,000, which covers the majority of cases, according to government data. Borrowers would also gain earlier access to the Ombudsman to facilitate debt verification and restructuring.

In addition, the reforms provide for the creation of structured repayment plans through insolvency advisers, allowing borrowers more time to stabilise their finances and avoid foreclosure.

Balancing stability and social pressures

Keravnos stressed that safeguarding financial stability remains the government’s overriding priority, particularly amid global economic uncertainty and inflationary risks. He cautioned against measures that could unsettle the economy or undermine growth.

Political divisions persist

Despite broad agreement on the need for reform, political tensions remain. Opposition figures have criticised the government for resisting broader legal rights for borrowers to challenge foreclosures in court.

Debate is expected to intensify in the coming days, with several party-backed proposals also under consideration before Parliament potentially dissolves ahead of upcoming elections.

Previous article
Cyprus apartment prices surge as housing index climbs

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1462
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1243
CHF
1.0973

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator