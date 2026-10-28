HomeLatest News & UpdatesCabinet approves simpler building permit fees rules
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Cabinet approves simpler building permit fees rules

By StockWatch
Building permit plans for a new residential development in Cyprus
Residential construction drove a sharp rise in Cyprus building permits during the first five months of 2026.

Cyprus is preparing to simplify the way building permit fees are calculated, after the Cabinet approved proposed changes to the relevant regulations.

The Ministry of the Interior says the new approach is intended to make the process clearer and more efficient for people applying to build or develop property. The proposed regulations will now be submitted to the House of Representatives for discussion and approval.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the changes would replace the current complex fee system with a simpler framework suited to modern application procedures.

What the building permit fee changes could mean

One key change would remove Cyprus’ current division into three geographical zones, each with a different cost rate. They would also simplify how building permit fees are calculated for different types of development.

The proposals would remove area-based fee bands for buildings and land subdivisions, as well as additional charges for external works. They would also clarify when applicants must pay fees and set out specific rules for refunds of amounts already paid.

The Minister said the reforms aim to reduce complexity, improve transparency and ensure that the regulations are applied consistently. A more straightforward system could help applicants, architects and other property professionals, construction businesses and the authorities process applications more quickly.

The changes form part of a wider reform of planning and building permits in Cyprus. A fast-track process is already operating for developments classed as low or medium risk, according to the Minister.

More than 3,000 permits for detached and semi-detached houses have so far been issued within 40 working days. A further 1,500-plus permits have been issued for apartment buildings of up to 20 flats, within 80 working days.

The proposed fee changes mark another step in the Government’s effort to modernise the permit system, reduce paperwork and cut delays. However, the new rules are not yet in force: they must first be considered and approved by Parliament.

Translated and adapted from an article published by StockWatch

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