Sales of second-hand homes in Cyprus more than doubled in the third quarter of 2026. Recorded house resales rose from 345 in the second quarter to 740 in the third.

The shift changed the balance of the resale market. Houses made up nearly half of all recorded home transactions in the quarter, affecting the overall value and median price of sales.

A new analysis by Landbank Analytics covers 3,241 resale transactions involving houses and apartments between January and September 2026. Their combined value was €710.4 million.

Houses close the gap with apartments

There were 631 home resales in the first quarter and 1,044 in the second. In the third quarter, the number climbed to 1,566, up 50% on the previous quarter. The value of transactions rose from €212.8 million to €378.8 million, an increase of 78%.

House resales increased by 114.5%, from 345 to 740. Apartment resales rose by 18.2%, from 699 to 826.

As a result, houses accounted for 47.3% of recorded home sales in the third quarter, compared with 33% in the second. This points to a change in the mix of sales; it does not necessarily mean that underlying demand changed by the same amount.

Different prices for houses and apartments

During the first nine months of 2026, 1,931 apartment resales had a combined value of €309.8 million. The median recorded price was €140,000, and the median recorded area was 81.5 square metres.

The 1,310 house resales were worth €400.6 million in total. Their median price was €235,500, with a median recorded area of 135 square metres.

Limassol leads in value; Nicosia in sales

Nicosia recorded the highest number of home resales during the nine-month period, with 984 transactions.

Limassol had the highest total value: €235.6 million across 670 transactions. It also recorded the highest median price for homes overall, at €245,000.

Looking at each property type separately, the median apartment price in Limassol was €219,000, compared with €135,000 in Nicosia and €120,000 in Larnaca. For houses, Limassol’s median was €326,000, against €215,000 in Nicosia and €180,000 in Larnaca.

Paphos sees a sharp rise in home resales

Paphos recorded 400 home resales in the third quarter, up from 204 in the second, a rise of 96.1%. It had the highest number of recorded home transactions of any district in the quarter, just ahead of Nicosia, with 394.

The increase was particularly marked for houses in Paphos. Recorded sales rose from 59 in the second quarter to 213 in the third.

The median price for all home resales in Paphos reached €195,000 in the third quarter, compared with €150,000 in the second. As elsewhere, the figures reflect the mix of properties sold in each period.

What different budgets can buy

During the first nine months of 2026, 81.5% of apartment resales had a recorded price of up to €200,000.

House sales were spread across a higher price range. Some 47.2% of recorded transactions were priced above €200,000 and up to €500,000. This difference matters for buyers searching within a set budget.

Older homes need a closer look

Of the 3,241 recorded resales, 1,383 involved properties built before 2000 — 42.7% of the total.

The share was higher for houses, at 48.2%, than for apartments, at 38.9%. A property’s age makes it important to check its condition, potential renovation needs and energy performance. The year it was built alone does not show how much upgrading it may need.

Local hotspots vary by property type

For apartment resales during the nine-month period, Larnaca town recorded 225 transactions, Strovolos 199, Paphos town 192 and Limassol town 169.

For houses, the highest figures included Limassol town with 88 sales, Larnaca town with 69, Nicosia town with 59 and Peyia with 55.

The busiest locations differ between houses and apartments. Buyers and investors should compare similar properties in the same area, rather than relying on a single Cyprus-wide average.

The home resales market needs separate analysis

Andreas Christoforides MRICS, Founder and CEO of Landbank Group, said:

“The most interesting point in the third quarter is the significant change in the mix of home resales. Houses increased their share from one in three transactions to almost one in two, while Paphos recorded particularly strong activity.

“This reminds us that the resale market is not one single market. An apartment in Nicosia and a house in Paphos or Limassol meet different needs and follow different pricing trends.

“Buyers and investors need to assess the property type, age, area and location. In public discussion, it is also important not to confuse a rise in the value of transactions with a rise in the prices of the same homes.”

Translated and adapted from an article published by Politis