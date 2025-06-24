AQUA Residences set to transform the Larnaca skyline

A new residential development is on the horizon for Larnaca, with the launch of AQUA Residences by Solvin Ltd.

The €40 million project will consist of two 20-storey towers offering shared spaces, landscaped areas, a gym, and a spa.

The Environmental Authority has given its official approval, paving the way for construction to begin once permits are issued.

Works are expected to last approximately two years from the start of building activities.

The towers will reach a height of 67.7 metres, with roof gardens and mechanical installations planned for the top floors.

The scheme will deliver a total of 114 apartments, comprising one, two and three-bedroom units.

Residents in this Larnaca development will also benefit from on-site dining options, parking, an outdoor swimming pool, and additional lifestyle facilities.

In total, 155 parking spaces will be provided, including eight designated for disabled use.

Of the total, 114 spaces are allocated for residents and 33 for visitors, and eight as additional reserve.

Respecting the landscape

The site plan includes a 1,294-square-metre public green space, enhancing both the project and the surrounding urban landscape.

A three-metre buffer will be maintained between the development and two adjacent state-owned plots, where stormwater channels are planned.

According to architectural documents, building placement and landscaping have been carefully designed to align with environmental regulations.

Preliminary estimates indicate an annual energy consumption of 22.52 kWh/m² for cooling and 14.56 kWh/m² for water heating and lighting.

Additional energy will be required for water pumps, lifts, fire safety systems, and the swimming pool’s operation.

The highest energy consumption is expected in July, during Cyprus’ peak summer heat.

AQUA Residences is set to become a landmark development for Larnaca, combining contemporary design with practical urban living.

(Translated and summarised from the Greek article in Kathimerini)