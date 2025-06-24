Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesAQUA Residences set to transform the Larnaca skyline
Latest News & Updates

AQUA Residences set to transform the Larnaca skyline

By Nigel Howarth
Larnaca AQUA Residences given green light
Photo credit: Kathimerini

A new residential development is on the horizon for Larnaca, with the launch of AQUA Residences by Solvin Ltd.

The €40 million project will consist of two 20-storey towers offering shared spaces, landscaped areas, a gym, and a spa.

The Environmental Authority has given its official approval, paving the way for construction to begin once permits are issued.

Works are expected to last approximately two years from the start of building activities.

The towers will reach a height of 67.7 metres, with roof gardens and mechanical installations planned for the top floors.

The scheme will deliver a total of 114 apartments, comprising one, two and three-bedroom units.

AQUA Residences Larnaca
Photo credit: Kathimerini

Residents in this Larnaca development will also benefit from on-site dining options, parking, an outdoor swimming pool, and additional lifestyle facilities.

In total, 155 parking spaces will be provided, including eight designated for disabled use.

Of the total, 114 spaces are allocated for residents and 33 for visitors, and eight as additional reserve.

Respecting the landscape

The site plan includes a 1,294-square-metre public green space, enhancing both the project and the surrounding urban landscape.

A three-metre buffer will be maintained between the development and two adjacent state-owned plots, where stormwater channels are planned.

According to architectural documents, building placement and landscaping have been carefully designed to align with environmental regulations.

Preliminary estimates indicate an annual energy consumption of 22.52 kWh/m² for cooling and 14.56 kWh/m² for water heating and lighting.

Additional energy will be required for water pumps, lifts, fire safety systems, and the swimming pool’s operation.

The highest energy consumption is expected in July, during Cyprus’ peak summer heat.

AQUA Residences is set to become a landmark development for Larnaca, combining contemporary design with practical urban living.

(Translated and summarised from the Greek article in Kathimerini)

Previous article
Cyprus ranks first in EU for bathing water quality

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1862
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1220
CHF
1.0665

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator