Cyprus ranks first in EU for bathing water quality

Cyprus has once again secured the top spot in the European Union when it comes to the quality of its bathing water.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Environment, the European Commission officially released its final results today regarding bathing water quality across the EU.

In the 2024 European Commission Report, Cyprus achieved full compliance with the strictest standards of the EU Bathing Water Quality Directive, successfully meeting all obligations under the regulation.

During the 2024 bathing season, Cyprus recorded a 99.2% compliance rate, with 122 out of 123 sampling sites classified as having “excellent quality”. Only one site remains unclassified due to a limited number of samples collected so far. This impressive performance places Cyprus first among all EU member states for the third consecutive year, followed by Bulgaria (97.9%) and Greece (97%).

Throughout the bathing season (1st May – 31st October 2024), a total of 123 coastal sites in the free areas of Cyprus were monitored systematically. Sampling was carried out at least monthly, with an additional sample collected before the start of the season.

The Ministry emphasised that bathing water quality is inextricably linked to public health and marine environmental protection and also plays a crucial role in supporting tourism and the national economy.

“These excellent results further enhance Cyprus’ reputation as a destination with clean, safe, and high-quality beaches,” the Ministry stated. “This important achievement reflects the excellent collaboration between the Department of Environment, which holds overall responsibility for implementing the Directive, and the Health Services, Public Health authorities, the State General Laboratory, and Local Government bodies.”