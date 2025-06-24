Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesCyprus ranks first in EU for bathing water quality
Latest News & Updates

Cyprus ranks first in EU for bathing water quality

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Ranks 1st in EU for Bathing Water Quality in 2024

Cyprus has once again secured the top spot in the European Union when it comes to the quality of its bathing water.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Environment, the European Commission officially released its final results today regarding bathing water quality across the EU.

In the 2024 European Commission Report, Cyprus achieved full compliance with the strictest standards of the EU Bathing Water Quality Directive, successfully meeting all obligations under the regulation.

During the 2024 bathing season, Cyprus recorded a 99.2% compliance rate, with 122 out of 123 sampling sites classified as having “excellent quality”. Only one site remains unclassified due to a limited number of samples collected so far. This impressive performance places Cyprus first among all EU member states for the third consecutive year, followed by Bulgaria (97.9%) and Greece (97%).

Throughout the bathing season (1st May – 31st October 2024), a total of 123 coastal sites in the free areas of Cyprus were monitored systematically. Sampling was carried out at least monthly, with an additional sample collected before the start of the season.

The Ministry emphasised that bathing water quality is inextricably linked to public health and marine environmental protection and also plays a crucial role in supporting tourism and the national economy.

“These excellent results further enhance Cyprus’ reputation as a destination with clean, safe, and high-quality beaches,” the Ministry stated. “This important achievement reflects the excellent collaboration between the Department of Environment, which holds overall responsibility for implementing the Directive, and the Health Services, Public Health authorities, the State General Laboratory, and Local Government bodies.”

Previous article
Price of new homes skyrocketed in Q1 2025
Next article
AQUA Residences set to transform the Larnaca skyline

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1862
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1220
CHF
1.0665

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator