Has the surge in Cyprus property sales come to an end?

By Nigel Howarth
Falling Cyprus Property sales

The surge in Cyprus property sales this year may have come to an end in August as official statistics from the Department of Lands & Surveys reveal a fall in the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the island.

According to the official statistics, a total of 1,128 contracts of sale were deposited in August, a fall of 1% compared to the 1,135 recorded in August 2024.

However, what is worrying about this 1% fall is that it could have been much worse if Limassol hadn’t recorded a double-digit increase in sales of 20% (416 vs 346).

The steepest fall in sales of 30% was recorded in Famagusta (60 vs 86) followed by a 9% fall in Larnaca (221 vs 244), a 7% fall in Nicosia (208 vs 223) and a 6% fall in Paphos (223 vs 236).

The sales figures include a broad range of real estate, including residential properties (houses and flats), commercial units, retail spaces, offices, warehouses, and land. While the Department of Lands and Surveys does not provide a breakdown by property type, past data suggests that residential property sales typically account for approximately half of all transactions.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Aug)

Year to date property sales

But despite the fall in August, Cyprus remains on track to achieve the highest number of sales since the property market collapsed in the wake of the worldwide financial crisis in 2007.

Total sales in the first eight months of 2025 are up 13% on the numbers reported in the same period last year, with numbers rising in all districts.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Previous article
Further call for legislation on jointly-owned buildings law
Next article
Govt. launches €12 million affordable housing project in Nicosia

