Limassol real estate market 2025: The 10 largest transactions

By Press Release
Limassol real estate market 2025

As part of its data analysis and market research, the firm Demos Georgiou & Associates has identified the 10 highest-value property sales in Limassol for 2025.

These sales represent a total value of €93,004,856. The aim of this analysis is to highlight key trends shaped by investment funds, property developers, and buyers/investors of high-end real estate.

By focusing exclusively on high-value transactions, the study provides targeted insights into the types of properties and geographical areas attracting the most significant investments. The data has been processed and is summarised below.

Municipality / Community Property Type Sale Price
Amathounta, Agios Athanasios 5-storey office space in a multi-storey commercial centre on the seafront road €28,500,000
Limassol, Neapolis 4 apartments in a high-rise building €14,807,200
Limassol, Tserkezoi Land – My Mall area €9,400,000
Limassol, Tsiflikoudia 1 restaurant and 3 apartments in a seafront development under construction €8,111,900
Limassol, Ayia Napa Office buildings in central Limassol €7,200,000
Amathounta, Potamos Germasogeias Luxury apartment €6,350,000
Limassol, Zakaki Residential land €5,598,756
Amathounta, Agios Tychonas Luxury apartment €5,000,000
Amathounta, Germasogeia Residential land €4,500,000
Amathounta, Agios Tychonas Luxury apartment €3,537,000

Data Source: Department of Lands and Surveys

The largest commercial transaction was recorded in the Amathounta area, specifically the seafront zone of Agios Athanasios, with the sale of a future 5-storey office space for €28,500,000.

The property is part of a forthcoming high-rise commercial building of modern standards, set to be developed over the coming years. It is located in a strategic position with sea views and direct access to major road networks and the coastal strip.

The Municipality of Amathounta emerges as a market leader, with total sales reaching €47,887,000, primarily due to large-scale investments in commercial properties and land.

Land remains an attractive investment category, with notable transactions recorded in areas such as Tserkezoi and Zakaki, near the casino and My Mall.

Multi-storey buildings in Limassol continue to strengthen the luxury apartment market, as demonstrated by the €14,807,200 sale in Neapolis.

Limassol remains the primary hub for major investments in Cyprus. The scale of these transactions is a clear indicator of investor confidence in the Cypriot real estate market.

The country’s strong credibility and positive development outlook create an environment that supports continued significant investment, reinforcing Cyprus’s position as a key investment destination in the region.

Demos Georgiou MSc, MRICS
BSc (Hons) Property Management and Investment

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator