Limassol offsets fall in Cyprus property sales elsewhere

Following yesterday’s report that property sales in Cyprus declined by 1% in August, the Department of Lands and Surveys released a more detailed analysis earlier today.

According to the analysis, overall sales activity in the domestic market remained broadly stable, thanks largely to the continued strength of Limassol’s property sector, which helped offset weaker trends elsewhere.

The slight overall decline can be traced primarily to a drop in sales to non-EU buyers, a segment that has shown some volatility in recent months.

The Department’s breakdown of sales by market segment paints a more nuanced picture. August was something of a mixed month, with different district and buyer categories showing varying levels of performance. It’s possible that unusually high temperatures, which exceeded 40°C on several days, may also have played a role in dampening property sales, particularly among overseas buyers unaccustomed to the extreme heat.

Market segment analysis

Property sales to the domestic market

In August 2025, domestic sales remained steady with 649 contracts deposited, compared to 650 in August 2024.

However, Limassol came to the rescue once again with a 46% increase in sales (267 vs 183), while the other four districts recorded losses: Famagusta -33% (36 vs 54), Larnaca -36% (104 vs 140), Paphos -23% (65 vs 84) and finally Nicosia -6% (177 vs 189).

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Aug)

Over the first eight months of 2025, domestic sales rose 12% compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Property sales to the overseas market

August 2025 saw 479 contracts deposited in favour of international buyers, compared with 485 in August 2024; -1%.

While a 13% increase (117 vs 104) in property sales was recorded in Larnaca and a 4% increase (158 vs 152) was recorded in Paphos, these were outweighed by falls in the remaining three districts: Famagusta -25% (24 vs 32), Limassol -9% (149 vs 163), and Nicosia -9% (31 vs 34).

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Aug)

Over the first eight months of 2025, overseas sales rose 14% compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Small increase in EU buyers

August 2025 saw a small increase in the number of properties sold to EU nationals, with 155 contracts deposited, a 3% increase in the 150 deposited in August 2024.

But while a 15% increase (31 vs 27) was recorded in Larnaca and an 11% increase (61 vs 65) was recorded in Paphos, falls were recorded in the remaining three districts: Famagusta -17% (10 vs 12), Nicosia -6% (16 vs 17), and Limassol -5% (37 vs 39).

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

Over the first eight months of 2025, property sales to EU nationals rose 25% compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Small fall in non-EU buyers

August 2025 saw 324 contracts deposited in favour of non-EU nationals; a 3% fall compared to the 335 contracts deposited in August last year.

While Larnaca sales rose 12% (86 vs 77) and sales in Paphos remained steady (97 vs 97), sales in the remaining three districts fell: Famagusta -30% (14 vs 20), Nicosia -12% (15 vs 17), and Limassol -10% (112 vs 124).

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (Aug)

During the first eight months of 2025, property sales to non-EU buyers rose 6%, compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

A changing market landscape

During the eight months of the year, non-EU buyers once again outpaced local purchasers in Paphos, underscoring the district’s ongoing attractiveness to international investors and holiday-home seekers.

At the same time, rising demand in Larnaca and Famagusta, driven in part by geopolitical uncertainty, points to a gradual broadening of foreign investment across Cyprus, with buyers increasingly exploring opportunities beyond the traditionally dominant markets.

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date

An analysis of Land Registry statistics from 2008 to 2025 reveals how Cyprus’ property market has evolved over time, with international buyers playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping regional trends